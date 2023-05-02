5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect 5N Plus to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$82.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.11 million. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

Shares of TSE VNP traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.05. 15,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,098. The firm has a market cap of C$269.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.91, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.91. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNP. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.67.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total transaction of C$263,781.00. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

