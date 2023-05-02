500.com Reiterates Maintains Rating for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $120.98 on Friday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Crocs by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

