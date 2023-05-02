47,475 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

KWEB traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. 15,955,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,394,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

