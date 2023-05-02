45,425 Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter.

DFNM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. 8,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,913. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $48.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

