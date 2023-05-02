42,562 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 254,091 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,077,000 after buying an additional 234,332 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 127,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 120,949 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $101.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

