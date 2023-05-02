3M Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

3M reissued their maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $405.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $385.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.73. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $283.00 and a 1-year high of $411.54.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 914,703 shares of company stock worth $327,588,004 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

