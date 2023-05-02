3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

