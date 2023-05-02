3,763 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 251,645 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.69. 142,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.