325,000 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Bought by B. Riley Securities Inc.

B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.48. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,405. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

