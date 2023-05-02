28,287 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Purchased by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Oder Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

