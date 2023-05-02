14,820 Shares in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 74,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.