13,149 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 43.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OLO by 50.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OLO by 2,469.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 685,983 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in OLO by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OLO by 130.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $66,838.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $271,782. 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 24.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

