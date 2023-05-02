1,100 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $181.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.63. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total value of $3,706,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,618.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

