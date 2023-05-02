10x Genomics (TXG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. 10x Genomics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $59,448.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,438,891.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,928 shares of company stock worth $342,952. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. UBS Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

