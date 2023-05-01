Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.64 and a 200-day moving average of $158.52. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

