Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.30.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.72. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

