Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 2.8% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.39. The company had a trading volume of 138,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,733. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.25 and a 200 day moving average of $485.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

