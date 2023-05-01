Zevin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 66,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,466. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

