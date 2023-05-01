Zevin Asset Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.04. 302,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,507. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.03.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

