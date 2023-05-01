Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 929 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 2.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.95. 174,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.80. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $334.76. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.