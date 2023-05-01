Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 456 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 4.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 99.2% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 126.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Analog Devices by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after purchasing an additional 417,751 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.34. The company had a trading volume of 578,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

