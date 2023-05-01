yearn.finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12.82 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $269.61 million and approximately $12.82 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for approximately $8,178.06 or 0.27890767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,967 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

