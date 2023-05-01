yearn.finance Price Hits $8,002.75 on Top Exchanges (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $263.82 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $8,002.75 or 0.28385579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,967 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

