XYO Market Cap Reaches $56.43 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $56.43 million and approximately $586,998.45 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00027030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,963.04 or 1.00161171 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

