Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $197,956.52

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $108.96 million and approximately $197,956.52 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,081,381,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,791,542,118 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,081,312,990 with 1,791,473,662 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06146236 USD and is down -6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36,861.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

