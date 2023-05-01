Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $13.49 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion and $9,637.86 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,744,572,184 coins and its circulating supply is 34,810,969,202 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,744,572,183.811 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3935453 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $8,829.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

