Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion. Woodward also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.20.

Woodward Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $98.64. 625,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,475. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares in the company, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Woodward by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

