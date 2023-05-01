Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 5,155 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.29. 222,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,810. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

