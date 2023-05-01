Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 112 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $470.00. The stock had a trading volume of 612,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.37 and its 200 day moving average is $473.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.