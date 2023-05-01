Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.03. 128,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,919. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

