Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 2,474 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,984,491.3% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $11,551,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ET traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,353,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,202,505. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.
Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer
In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.
