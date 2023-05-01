Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.0 %

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. 3,008,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.