Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWM. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 551,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 356,766 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 270,018 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 211,149 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

RWM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,405. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

