Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $367,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 480.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,439 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. 5,906,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,576,195. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.