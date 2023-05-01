Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.7% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 627,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 711,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

