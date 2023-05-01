Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,806,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after acquiring an additional 120,042 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average is $186.09. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

