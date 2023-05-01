Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 96 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $670.65. 111,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,899. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $667.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,414 shares of company stock valued at $28,857,495 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

