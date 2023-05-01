WOO Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $38.01 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $461.87 million and $38.01 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,678,492,257 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

