Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) PT Lowered to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WOLF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

