Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

