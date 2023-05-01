WNS’s (WNS) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.78.
Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,364. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.66.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
