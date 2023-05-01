WNS’s (WNS) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,364. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WNS Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in WNS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in WNS by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,310,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 149,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in WNS by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,830,000 after purchasing an additional 100,348 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.