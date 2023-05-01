WMS Partners LLC Sells 3,901 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Garmin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $98.17 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $114.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

