WMS Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.