WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $329.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $323.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.98. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

