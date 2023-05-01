WMS Partners LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

