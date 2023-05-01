WMS Partners LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE opened at $378.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.48. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

