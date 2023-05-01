WMS Partners LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,688,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVES opened at $43.12 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

