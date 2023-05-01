WMS Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WMS Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

