WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,640 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $136.40 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

