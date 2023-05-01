WMS Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

